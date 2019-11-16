Theodore Toluba, 79, of Honokaa, Hawaii, formerly of Venice, Florida, died Tuesday, Nov. 4, at his residence.
Born in Larksville, Pennsylvania, he was a retired as a counselor at A.M.Y. Northwest Middle School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and an avid tennis player and outdoorsman.
He is survived by wife, Naomi Ahuna Campbell of Honokaa; two brothers; a sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 383, Honokaa HI 96727 or emailed to 06pineapple@gmail.com. Arrangements are by Dodo Mortuary.
