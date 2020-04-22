Theresa Leah (Burns) Kania
Theresa Leah (Burns) Kania, age 86, of Medina, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, with her family at her side.
She was born in Waukegan, Illinois, on Nov. 28, 1933, graduated high school from Libertyville, Illinois, and attended the University of California-Fullerton.
Theresa married her beloved husband of 67 years, Edwin Kania, on Aug. 16, 1952.
Theresa adored gardening, art and her homes on the Rocky River and the Venice, Florida, waterfront. She loved and cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services: A celebration of Theresa’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at WaiteFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.