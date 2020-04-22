Kania

Kania

Theresa Leah (Burns) Kania

Theresa Leah (Burns) Kania, age 86, of Medina, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, with her family at her side.

She was born in Waukegan, Illinois, on Nov. 28, 1933, graduated high school from Libertyville, Illinois, and attended the University of California-Fullerton.

Theresa married her beloved husband of 67 years, Edwin Kania, on Aug. 16, 1952.

Theresa adored gardening, art and her homes on the Rocky River and the Venice, Florida, waterfront. She loved and cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services: A celebration of Theresa’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at WaiteFuneralHome.com.

