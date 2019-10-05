Thomas A. Faling

March 2, 1952-Sept. 29, 2019

Originally from Michigan, Tom grew up in Venice, Florida. He graduated from Venice High School and Manatee Junior College.

He worked with his Dad, who started Faling Construction, and eventually took over the company, which he ran to date. Many of the original buildings on “The Avenues” in downtown Venice were remodeled by Faling Construction. Tom also did many projects for the city of Venice.

Tom was married for 45 years to his loving wife, Robin. He was devoted to his family and friends.

Services: Services will be private, as per Tom’s wishes.

Contributions: Tom belonged to and remained active in the Kiwanis Club of Venice, and the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Kiwanis Club, or the charity of your choice in memory of Tom.

