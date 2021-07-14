Thomas Denholm Ross was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Asbury Park, New Jersey, to Paul and Jean Ross and passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Tom was raised in Asbury Park and worked as a lifeguard on the Jersey Shore. After serving in the U.S. Army, he married Anne Shugard and worked as a fireman while raising three children.
After being injured in the line of duty in 1967, he moved his family to Venice, Florida. After arriving in Venice, Tom immersed himself in the community as one of the first people to volunteer in 1968 to coach in the Venice Vikings football program. He also served many years as a coach in the Venice Little League, Babe Ruth, Senior Babe Ruth programs and basketball.
He was a faithful Venice High School Indians fan following his son, grandson and two granddaughters while they played for the Indians.
Tom also enjoyed the beach, traveling, researching his Scottish heritage, bowling, dancing with his wife and working out at the Venice YMCA.
For the past 54 years, he lived in the Golden Beach community and was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
His wife, Anne Ross, and his sister, Jean McMahon of Scotland, preceded Tom in death.
He is survived by his children, Linda Ross, Karen Ross Shipps and Tom (Ann) Ross; his grandchildren, David (Jackie), Becky (William) and Ellen; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Taylor, Lana, Zeke and Sadie.
Services: A private memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
