Thomas E. Reynolds, DDS.
Aug. 11, 1929- April 2, 2019
Dr. Reynolds was a native of Xenia, Ohio. After completing his dental degree at The Ohio State University, he established his dental practice in Columbus, Ohio. He moved to Venice, Florida, and established his dental practice in downtown Venice in 1984.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.