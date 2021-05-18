Thomas G. Nadler, 67, passed away on April 5, 2021. Thomas was a loving father, spouse, brother and friend.
Born in Red Bank, N.J., and relocated to Florida in the 1980s, he lived a life full of adventure. Those who knew Tom knew him as a force to be reckoned with who had a heart of gold. He lived his life with a “never give up” attitude and was always there to help anyone in need.
To his family, he was a superhero, their protector. Tom didn’t just protect his family. A few years ago, he ran into a burning house to help a woman get out safely! He didn’t even think twice. That’s what we mean when we say, “Superhero”. He was truly amazing.
One of his proudest moments was his solo kayak trip across the entire state of Florida. Tom loved being in the ocean with all the dolphins. He felt so free when he was kayaking. Making the trip across the state was an adventure filled with stories, from crossing through alligator-infested waters during mating season to paddling so hard in a storm that he wasn’t sure he was going to make it! His ‘never give up’ attitude carried him through that trip as well and he was so proud. We all were.
Tom was as tough as they come but underneath the tough exterior, was a compassionate man who loved so fiercely. One minute he’s bench pressing 500 pounds and the next he’s writing poems and love notes. Tom was so special, one of a kind.
He is survived by his spouse of 27 years, Randi Green; daughter, Ashley Tillett (spouse, Blake Tillett); stepson, Reid Green (spouse, Lizzie Green); grandchildren, Cruze Tillett, Emma Tillett, Olivia Green; sister, Judy Nadler; brother, Kirk Nadler.
In memory of Tom, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society.
