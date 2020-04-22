Thomas J. Murphy
May Irish Eyes Smile Upon You.
Thomas J. Murphy always arrived with a meaningful smile and a compassionate heart, intent on making a positive difference. He was a strong man who always believed in tomorrow, and took care of everyone around him. He led a life of optimism and purpose, and faced the world with gratitude and humility.
Tom died on Friday,April 17, 2020, joining his cherished wife, Lori, and loving sons Timothy, Patrick and Thomas Murphy.
Tom was born in Hartford, Connecticut, June 18, 1935, the son of Thomas and Margaret (O’Connor) Murphy. In 1954, Tom graduated from Hartford Weaver High School and joined the U.S. Army.
In 1956, he married the love of his life, Lori Murphy, and began a 38-year career in the telecommunications industry. He began as a telephone lineman for Western Electric Co., retiring as a communications technology executive for Bell Communications Research in 1992.
During his job tours, he received a B.S. in business management from University of New Haven.
Tom and Lori shared a remarkable 61 years of marriage and unconditional dedication to each other, their family, friends and community. Living in Connecticut and New Jersey, they raised four outstanding children before retiring to Venice, Florida, in 1993.
In the communities where Tom lived, he was an active member of planning and zoning boards, including the city of Venice Planning Commission, which he served for nine years. Tom was elected president of the Waterford Master Owners Association for two terms.
Tom and Lori enjoyed their retirement years, managing a full business and social calendar, including Tuesday planning meetings, WMOA board sessions, Wednesday neighborhood cocktail parties, Sunday brunches at the club, setback and trivia nights, Jersey shore summers with family, Maine, Vermont, and Montreal road trips, cruises, family Christmases or just sitting on a bench at the beach with his sweetheart enjoying the sunset.
Tom is survived by his sister, Bernadette Murphy, East Hartford, Connecticut; daughter Lori-Jean Murphy and Anthony Scarfo, Summit, New Jersey; daughters-in-law Keri S. Murphy, Aldie, Virginia, and Vera Murphy Trayner and Andy Trayner, Tampa, Florida; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services: Private services will be held.
Contributions: Remembrances may be made to TidewellHospice.org or Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238.
