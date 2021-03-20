Thomas Joseph Saladino
Thomas Joseph Saladino, 75, of Venice, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Tom was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Aug. 30, 1945, and moved to Venice with his family in 1952. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served on the carrier U.S.S. Roosevelt. Tom also worked in management for Publix Super Markets for 34 years.
Tom is survived by the love of his life and partner of 28 years, his wife, Edna. He is also survived by his sons, Ryan and his wife, Becky, and Adam and his wife, Jesse. Tom had nine grandchildren: Jonis, Quinn, Adella, Amos, Arlo, Stella, Corban, Margo and Darby. He also had four siblings: Carol Davids and her husband, Norm, Susie Balsinger and her husband, Gene, Dennis Saladino and his wife, Donna, and Lisa Hurff and her husband, Jeff.
Tom’s closest friends were Bob and Linda Greathouse, Jim Hamilton, Roy Carter, Judy Horton, Rose Bloch, Carolyn Warner, Carol Dalton, Becky Miller, Tim Arata, Craig Plowman, Larry and Sandy Menden and Tony Kisner.
His family would like to express many thanks to Dr. Bryan Smith, Dr. Scott Fell, Dr. David Fawkes and Dr. Peter Dumas.
Services: There will be no viewing, receiving of friends or funeral, as these were the wishes of Tom. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, Venice is in charge of the cremation. To send condolences, please visit ToaleBrothers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.