Thomas P. Vitale, died peacefully at his home in Venice, Fla., on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Thomas Vitale was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on October 22, 1934, to Michael and Josephine Reina Vitale. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked in NYC as an upholsterer, later becoming a Firefighter in Scarsdale, N.Y., for twenty years. He continued his interior decorating business until retiring to Venice, Fla. On May 5, 1957, he married Josephine Nobile, the love of his life, at St. Theresa in the Bronx. They also resided in Eastchester, N.Y., Bedford Village, N.Y., Charlestown, R.I. and Venice, Fla.

