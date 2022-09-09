Thomas P. Vitale, died peacefully at his home in Venice, Fla., on Friday, September 2, 2022.
Thomas Vitale was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on October 22, 1934, to Michael and Josephine Reina Vitale. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked in NYC as an upholsterer, later becoming a Firefighter in Scarsdale, N.Y., for twenty years. He continued his interior decorating business until retiring to Venice, Fla. On May 5, 1957, he married Josephine Nobile, the love of his life, at St. Theresa in the Bronx. They also resided in Eastchester, N.Y., Bedford Village, N.Y., Charlestown, R.I. and Venice, Fla.
His interests included cross country trips with his wife and children. Wonderful experiences with his six grandchildren at their Rhode Island seashore home. Lifelong traveling with his wife exploring the world. Tremendous love of the arts, including opera. Enjoyed good food, good company and dancing. His paintings are on display in Westerly Yacht Club, Venice Yacht Club and wood carvings at St. Edmund's Retreat, Mystic, Conn.
Thomas was preceded in death by his son, Mark Anthony Vitale. He is survived by two daughters, daughter-in-law and their families. Valerie J. Vitale, MD and her husband Armann Ciccarelli, MD of Wells, Vt.; Marie Vitale Pierleoni (daughter-in-law) of White Plains, N.Y., and Pamela Vitale of New Hartford, Conn. Six grandchildren (respectively): Andree Ciccarelli Aronica (husband David Aronica), Arianna Ciccarelli Shimits (husband Eric Shimits), and Nina Ciccarelli, Caroline Vitale Ortiz (husband Miguel Ortiz), Lucy Vitale and Thomas P. Vitale.
A Memorial Mass will be at St. Pius in Westerly, RI at convenience of family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Edmund's Retreat, Mystic, CT.
