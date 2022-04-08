After a valiant struggle with pancreatic cancer, Tom Mollicone, 74, crossed over to Larger Life on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Venice, Fla.
Tom is fondly remembered as proprietor of Homestead Hardware, Stony Point, N.Y. At age 15, Tom began working at Homestead as a stock boy. Other than the four years he served in the Air Force, his entire career focused on acquiring and overseeing this long-established customer-based hardware, paint, wall-paper and decorating business. Tom sold Homestead Hardware in 2013 and he and his husband moved to Venice, in 2016.
Tom and his former wife, Mary Kaye Coriano (Brophy) were blessed with three beautiful daughters. Being their father was Tom's proudest accomplishment and the source of great joy.
Tom is survived by his loving husband, Fr. John Warfel of Venice; three daughters, Alyce Cusano of New City, N.Y., Lauren Ferrara of Campbell Hall, N.Y., and Heather Mollicone of Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y.; one son-in-law, Stephen Ferrara; four grandchildren, Vincent Cusano, Luca Ferrara, Greyson Ferrara, and Harper Hoke; two sisters, Carol Smolenski and Christine Mollicone, and one brother, Nicholas Mollicone. Tom was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Isaksen, and one brother, James Mollicone.
A Requiem Mass will be offered at Grace Episcopal Church, Middletown, NY on May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., Fr. Victor Sarrazin, Rector, presiding. Interment in Grace Church Columbarium will follow. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
