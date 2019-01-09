Thomas Taylor
Thomas “Gary” Taylor, 78, beloved husband of Leticia M. Taylor (née McReynolds), devoted father of Julie T. Arnold and the late Vicki T. Ecker and dear grandfather of Allison (Grant) Barry and Rachel Ecker, died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
He was a resident of Anderson Township, Ohio, and formerly of Venice, Florida. Gary was in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Services: There was a Memorial Service at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday Jan. 8, at 2:30 p.m. Friends visited from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
