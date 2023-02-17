Thomas "Tom" Wifred Depper

Tom Depper, age 93, passed away on January 29, 2023. Tom was born on June 20, 1929 in Thamesville, Ontario, Canada to Thomas Depper and Margaret Daugherty. Tom was a member of the Canadian Air Force and he worked as a Field Engineer for the Burroughs Corporation for 30 years.

He married Shirley Alway on June 21, 1952, who preceded him in death in 1999. Tom and Shirley shared a beautiful marriage, residing in Chatham, Ontario and Walpole Island, Ontario, and enjoyed their retirement days, coming to winter at Harbor Lights in Venice FL in 1986. Following Shirley's death, Tom met and married Margaret "Peggy" Neupert in November 2004. Tom became an American citizen in 2008 and Harbor Lights became Tom and Peggy's permanent residence in 2015. Tom was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Portage MI and Venice Presbyterian Church. Tom had a love for travel and he often shared stories of the adventures he shared with both Shirley and Peggy. He was regarded as a


