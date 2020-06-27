Timothy J. Coffman Sr.
Oct. 28, 1939-June 7, 2020
Tim passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health with his family beside him. He was 80 years old.
He was born in Galax, Virginia, and lived in Elkins, West Virginia, until his family moved to Nokomis, Florida, in 1950, where his father bought the Nokomis Hardware store.
He graduated from Venice High School in 1957, and worked at the hardware store with his father. He took ownership in the ‘70s, and worked with his son until it closed in 1999 because of the widening of Highway 41.
He was happiest when fishing; reading; tending his vegetable garden and fruit trees; watching football and NASCAR races; and spending time with his family. He loved his pets and all wildlife.
He was a great father, husband and friend, and will be missed by many, including his fishing pals, Don, Buddy and Richard.
Tim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy (Taylor); son, Tim Coffman Jr. (Mia); daughter, Dr. Juli Peretz (Rob); grandchildren Bret and Amber Peretz and Jim Fox; great-grandson Carter Fox; his sister, Cecy Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: No services are planned. In celebration of his life, please go fishing, take a walk in the woods or on the beach, and enjoy the outdoors.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.