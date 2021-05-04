Tonia P. Barclay, 79, of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Born to Charles and Norma Biddle on June 17, 1941, in Washington, D.C., Toni resided in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for most of her life until moving to Venice in 2018.
She had a fulfilling career that spanned over 27 years as an office administrator for a dentist in Lake Park, Florida. Prior to that, Toni worked alongside her husband owning several small businesses, including a successful real estate practice.
Toni was an active member of the Singer Island Racquet Club. She was passionate about animals, always taking them in and/or nursing them back to health.
She loved her friends and enjoyed throwing parties and celebrating ALL holidays and decorating for all occasions.
She was always super-positive, seeing the “good” in everything, and was considered the life of the party. Her smile reached many hearts, and she will be missed by them all.
Tonia leaves behind the love of her life, her husband, Kee Barclay; their two sons, Trey (Wendy) Barclay and Steve (Marilyn) Fairbairn; as well as her daughter-in-law, Jana Barclay; and grandchildren Lane (Marie) Munson, Marina Rossi, Mallory Barclay, Logan Rickenbach, Jorja Lepage, Ross Fairbairn, Hunter Rickenbach and Chrissy (Matt) Dickhaus.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Wendy Rossi and both of her parents.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held to commemorate Toni on Saturday, June 12, at the Venice Yacht Club. The family will be welcoming family and friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory. Online condolences can be placed at FarleyFuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Toni’s honor to St. Francis Animal Rescue.
