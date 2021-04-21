Tracy Lake
Tracy Lake, 64, of Venice, Florida, passed away suddenly Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Tracy was born in Canada, March 5, 1957, to Don and Jeri Lake of Venice.
Tracy was very talented in all that she did. She loved animals, especially her cat “Smokey” and turtle “Teddy,” always rescue animals. She worked as an amazing waitress most of her life and volunteered for 10 years at the Venice Library with her mom, Jeri.
She is survived by her loving father, Donald Lake; dear sister, Cheryl (Paul) Beski of Goodrich, Michigan;, her loving aunt, Elaine Van DeWalker, and dear cousins of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada; and all her precious friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving mom, Jeri Lake (2018), and her dear brother, Kim (1998).
Bless you all and Farley Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for Linda, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tracy’s name to an animal rescue of your choice.
