Ulla Lillian Arp Kristiansen Pelotte
Ulla Lillian Arp Kristiansen Pelotte, 81, of Venice, Florida, passed away at home Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
She was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, to Paul and Elise Larsen Arp.
She came to the United States in 1947 and lived in the West Orange/Roseland area of New Jersey. She graduated from Hillcrest High School in Minnesota.
After graduation, she met Arnold Kristiansen and the two were wed in 1954. She worked as a dental assistant.
In 1988, she wed Lawrence Pelotte. She was fond of Bill, Wendy, Michelle, Renee and grandchildren.
She was proud to become a citizen of the United States. She enjoyed baking, telling stories of the war, travelling, visiting a pig farm in Denmark, knitting, crafts, watching sports and reading. She looked forward to going to church and Bible studies, most recently at Fellowship Bible Church in Venice.
Ulla is survived by five children: Alan Kristiansen of Sussex, New Jersey, Paul Kristiansen of Venice, Irene Kristiansen Reinhardt, married to Kevin Reinhardt, of Denville, New Jersey, Tim Kristiansen and Sue Kristiansen of Venice and Eric Kristiansen, married to Susie Rotel of Pennsylvania.
She also leaves cousin Diana and Dave Smiloff of Smithtown, New York; brother-in-law Harald Justnes of Caldwell, New Jersey; and Sue Kristiansen Hansen and Howard Hansen of Baiting Hollow, New York.
She was grandmother to George, Kevin, Nolan, Kyle, Joshua, Jessica, Jason, Michael, Kenny Christopher and Lindsey; great-grandmother to Araeya, Lily, Jay and Kinnley; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Ulla was preceded in death by her sister Eva Ricca.
The family would like to offer a very special thank you to Tidewell Hospice.
Services: A Memorial Service is being held Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. in Fellowship Bible Church, 4400 Zenith Road, Venice.
