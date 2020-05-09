Ulla Pelotte
July 13, 1937-May 8, 2019
The day God Called You Home
God looked around his garden and He found an empty place
He then looked down the Earth and saw your tired face
He put His arm around you and lifted you to rest in God’s garden, must be beautiful
He always takes the best
He knew you were suffering
He knew you were in pain
He knew you would never get well on earth again
He saw the road was getting rough and the hills were to hard to climb so
He closed your weary eyelids and whispered Peace be thine
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone for part of us went with you the day God called you home
Your children,
Alan, Irene, Paul, Eric, Tim
Husband Larry
