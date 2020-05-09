Pelotte

Pelotte

Ulla Pelotte

July 13, 1937-May 8, 2019

The day God Called You Home

God looked around his garden and He found an empty place

He then looked down the Earth and saw your tired face

He put His arm around you and lifted you to rest in God’s garden, must be beautiful

He always takes the best

He knew you were suffering

He knew you were in pain

He knew you would never get well on earth again

He saw the road was getting rough and the hills were to hard to climb so

He closed your weary eyelids and whispered Peace be thine

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone for part of us went with you the day God called you home

Your children,

Alan, Irene, Paul, Eric, Tim

Husband Larry

