On Monday, January 16, 2023, Val Savenko, loving husband, and father, passed away at the age of 78. Val was preceded in death by his mother (Anastasia), father (Ivan), and younger brother (Victor). He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy Savenko; his son Todd Savenko and his wife Kathy of Westerville, Ohio; Troy Savenko of Columbus, Ohio; and Troy's daughter Alexandra (Sasha) Carter Savenko, of Brooklyn, New York.
Val was born in Germany as his parents fled war-torn Ukraine during World War II. After residing in several locations in the eastern United States, his family moved to Cleveland, Ohio. Val graduated from Case Western Reserve University before settling down in Central Ohio. He worked in several positions as a CPA and ultimately shifted his professional focus to information technology, retiring as a Systems Analyst.
Val was a most curious sole and cultivated many diverse interests throughout his life: Organic farming, racing horses, beekeeping, playing bridge, trivia, and pinochle, and studying the Bible. Most recently, Val enjoyed talking politics, following his beloved Cleveland sports teams, and being a member of the Venice Presbyterian Church. The joys of retired life with Nancy were shared in Virginia Beach, Virginia and Venice, Florida.
A celebration of Val's life is planned for Friday, February 17th @ 3:30 PM at the Venice Presbyterian Church in Venice. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Tidewell Hospice through the Tidewell foundation (https://tidewellfoundation.org/donate/). Thank you to the ICU staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and caregivers at the Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota for making Val's final days on Earth as comfortable as possible and counseling the family through this challenging time.
