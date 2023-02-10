On Monday, January 16, 2023, Val Savenko, loving husband, and father, passed away at the age of 78. Val was preceded in death by his mother (Anastasia), father (Ivan), and younger brother (Victor). He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy Savenko; his son Todd Savenko and his wife Kathy of Westerville, Ohio; Troy Savenko of Columbus, Ohio; and Troy's daughter Alexandra (Sasha) Carter Savenko, of Brooklyn, New York.

Val was born in Germany as his parents fled war-torn Ukraine during World War II. After residing in several locations in the eastern United States, his family moved to Cleveland, Ohio. Val graduated from Case Western Reserve University before settling down in Central Ohio. He worked in several positions as a CPA and ultimately shifted his professional focus to information technology, retiring as a Systems Analyst.


Load entries