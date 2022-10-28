Verlon Collins, 80, of Venice, Florida and formerly of New Palestine, Indiana passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. He was born on October 26, 1941 in Botto, Kentucky to his parents, Caleb and Susie Napier Collins. He spent his career working as a heavy equipment operator and also work at Publix in Venice. Verlon was a member of First Baptist Church in Venice.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Thompson Collins of Venice, Florida; his daughter, Susan (Clint Cross) Collins of New Castle, Indiana; four brothers, Charles (Janet) Collins of Georgia, Caleb (Ann) Collins of Manchester, Kentucky, Carl (Patricia) Collins of Niceville, Florida, and Wayne (Glenna) Collins of Manchester, Kentucky; three sisters, Ruby (John) Nightlinger of Lakeland, Florida, Martha (Anthony) Cheek of Niceville, Florida, and Bobbi Dean (Warren) Heatherly of La Follette, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.
Verlon was preceded in death by his parents of Manchester, Kentucky; four brothers, C.B. Collins of Manchester, Kentucky, George (Deloris) Collins of London, Kentucky, Steve (Donna) Collins of London, Kentucky, and Roy (Vanda) Collins of Manchester, Kentucky; and two sisters, Gladys (John) Collins Pease of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Betty (Roscoe) Collins Bowling of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Venice, Florida on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 with a visitation starting at 10am and a memorial service starting at 11am. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.