Verlon Collins

Verlon Collins, 80, of Venice, Florida and formerly of New Palestine, Indiana passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. He was born on October 26, 1941 in Botto, Kentucky to his parents, Caleb and Susie Napier Collins. He spent his career working as a heavy equipment operator and also work at Publix in Venice. Verlon was a member of First Baptist Church in Venice.

He is survived by his wife, Deanna Thompson Collins of Venice, Florida; his daughter, Susan (Clint Cross) Collins of New Castle, Indiana; four brothers, Charles (Janet) Collins of Georgia, Caleb (Ann) Collins of Manchester, Kentucky, Carl (Patricia) Collins of Niceville, Florida, and Wayne (Glenna) Collins of Manchester, Kentucky; three sisters, Ruby (John) Nightlinger of Lakeland, Florida, Martha (Anthony) Cheek of Niceville, Florida, and Bobbi Dean (Warren) Heatherly of La Follette, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.


Load entries