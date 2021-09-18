Verne A. Sechler, age 94, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Canton, Ohio, Chatham, New Jersey, and Columbus, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
He was born April 27, 1927, in Polk, Pennsylvania. He moved to Venice in 1995 from Columbus. He graduated from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
A Navy veteran of World War II, he served in the western Pacific. He retired after 41 years of service with American Electric Power Service Corp. and its subsidiary, Ohio Power Company, rising from industrial power sales engineer to director, Energy Services.
Verne enjoyed golf, woodworking, crafts and oil and watercolor painting. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Carol; a son, David of Dover, Delaware; three granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frances and Abraham Sechler; and his sister, Eileen McKee.
He was a member of Epiphany Cathedral.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial with interment in Sarasota National Cemetery will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence for the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, in his name.
