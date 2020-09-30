Victoria Ann DeLise Henry
Victoria Ann DeLise Henry was born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 25, 1947, to parents Joseph and Beatrice DeLise.
She grew up in Long Beach, New York, and graduated from Stella Maris Catholic Girls School in 1964. She attended Hofstra University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1968.
Her only child, Joseph, was born in 1975. She married the love of her life, Mark Henry, in 1981.
She was a schoolteacher and a manager at the duty-free shops at JFK International airport for years, where she made many life-long friends.
In 1993, Beatrice moved with Victoria and her family to Venice, Florida, where they lived happily for many years. Victoria was a loving and compassionate caretaker of her mother for more than 20 years, until Beatrice’s passing in 2014.
Victoria was an incredible artist who spent many hours painting, a talent she inherited from her father.
In 2011 she gained a daughter-in-law and a grandson when her son, Joseph, was wed to Michelle Baron. In 2015, the family welcomed her second grandson, Samuel.
She passed peacefully Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from the hand of her true love into the hands of her true king.
She is survived by her loving family; her sister, Camille DeLise; several cousins; and countless friends.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, we ask that a contribution be made in her honor to her favorite charity, UNICEF, a charity she loved due to her admiration for Audrey Hepburn, a UNICEF ambassador.
