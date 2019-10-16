Vincent A. Fedeli
Vincent A. Fedeli, 78, of North Port, Florida, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Barbara (Tempel) Fedeli.
Vince was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Alphonse and Santa (D’Annnunzio) Fedeli. He graduated from Upper Darby High School and a few years afterward joined the U.S. Navy. He served our nation honorably from 1962 until 1968.
After returning to civilian life, he met Barbara in 1968 and the two were wed in 1970 on Vince’s birthday. They then moved to Brookhaven to start their family and lived there for nearly 30 years.
He was an electrician for Congoleum Flooring and then Wyath Laboratories, now known as Phizer, for many years as a member of I.B.E.W. Local No. 345.
Vince and his family wintered in Florida for 10 years and, upon retiring, relocated to North Port as permanent residents in 2014.
Vince had many passions in life. He could be found on the golf course twice a week, throwing darts on Thursday and bowling on Fridays.
He loved meeting new neighbors, leading tours and showing homes in the community, but above all he loved spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Vince is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Barabara Fedeli; their children, Michael Fedeli and wife, Diane, of Pennsylvania, and Paul Fedeli and wife, Kris, of Pennsylvania. He was grandfather to Michael, William, Rachel and husband, William Burke, Carmen and his fiancee, Morgan McLaughlin, Noel, Ben and Max; and great-grandfather to Scarlet and Carmen.
He leaves his sister, Anne Ceritano, and numerous friends, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, the late Nunzio Fedeli.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road, Venice, Florida, on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. Interment services will be held privately.
