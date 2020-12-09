Vincent J. Sestito
Vincent J. Sestito, 83 years old, went to a better place Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Vincent was a longtime resident of Malden, Massachusetts, and a graduate of Malden Catholic High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 62 years, Alberta; and brother Paul (MaryEllen).
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Angela, and his brother, Anthony.
His legacy remains with two sons, Carl (Wendy) and Vincent Jr. (Siobhan); 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services: There will be no memorial or graveside service at this time. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, is handling arrangements.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
