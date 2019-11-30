Virginia Gale Quast, 65, passed peacefully Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at home in Venice, Florida, surrounded by loved ones.
Born January 24, 1954, in Baltimore, Maryland, and adopted by Harry and Virginia Quast, Gale dedicated her life to service as a registered nurse of 35-plus years and by welcoming others into the fellowship of the spirit.
Gale is survived by her husband, John Arseneault; children, Meghan Saylor Bowler and Andrew Saylor; brother H. Craig Quast; and sister-in-law Michele Quast; as well as numerous friends and extended family she cherished.
Services: For information regarding memorial celebrations, visit Facebook.com/gale.quast.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are welcome at AshleyTreatment.org/donate.
