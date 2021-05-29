“If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living shall not be in vain.” That was who Virginia “Jenny” J. Young, 95, of Springfield, Missouri, and Venice, Florida, was in this world. She went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 22, 2021.
Jenny grew up in Joplin, Missouri, and studied at Drury College in Springfield. She became a very accomplished businesswoman in sales and made her mark all over Southwest Missouri.
She was one classy lady, with wit and charm to spare. More important, she really loved people and people loved Jenny.
Her late husband, Wayne S. Young, was the love of her life, best friend and soulmate, with whom she spent many wonderful years in Springfield and on the beach in Venice.
A full obituary can be found at WalnutLawnFuneralHome.com.
Services: Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time, at the funeral home. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Springfield. Her care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Ltd. and DeGraffenreid-Wood Crematory.
