Virginia Mae Allen Warner
Virginia”Jinny” Mae Allen Warner, 93, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, with family by her side.
Virginia was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Dec. 24, 1925. She graduated from Rocky River High School in Ohio and attended Ohio Wesleyan University. She worked as an executive secretary.
Virginia married Richard A. Warner on Aug. 6, 1958. She attended Rocky River United Methodist Church and, after moving to Venice in 1982, Grace United Methodist Church in Venice. She was a member of Eastern Star.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard; children, Barbara (Theodore) Schafer, Charles (Cheryl) Warner and John (Amy) Warner; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jason) Zambanini, Phillip (Ryan) Schafer, Jeffrey (Rachel) Schafer, Paul Schafer, John (Wendy) Schafer, Steven Schafer, Melissa Warner, Elizabeth Warner, Laura Warner, Emily Warner and Brady Warner; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John H. Allen and Margaret Huellmantel Allen; and her brother, John Lee Allen.
Services: Services will be held in the summer of 2019.
