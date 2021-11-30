On Monday, November 29, 2021, Wesley "Lynn" Joyner (no one dared to call him Wes) departed this earth. Shortly after his 73rd birthday, his broken body finally surrendered, yet his spirit remained strong and brave. Even in his final days, he expressed his love and appreciation freely and abundantly.
Lynn exuded such vitality and was both energetic and passionate. He was the life of the party, and he was ready at a moment's notice to perform a toast for any celebration.
He was exuberant, extroverted, and the ultimate encourager. He loved to give compliments and was the most outspoken supporter on the sidelines of his grandsons' basketball, football, and soccer games. He took great pleasure in the little things—capturing the sunset from his boat; soaking in his beloved "grandboys;" snarfing down a half-dozen Krispy Kreme donuts (ONLY if the 'Hot Now' sign was illuminated); boisterously cheering on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons; playing an animated round of golf with his buddies, followed by cigars on the Mission Valley patio; dropping by his son's insurance agency unannounced (typically with treats in hand); and blaring his 1960's tunes while strumming the melodies with his eyes closed and fingers dancing over imaginary guitar strings (after all, he put himself through college playing bass guitar in a band!).
Lynn was a proud Florida native, the son of the late Rev. W.L. and Jeanette Joyner, making him skilled at adapting to different areas of Florida as they moved every few years. He was a devoted brother and was always ready to make his siblings (Joy, Jean, and Kim) laugh, a tradition that he carried into adulthood as the "fun" uncle who teased and brought humor to all family gatherings.
He graduated from Florida Southern College and enlisted in the Navy, after which he returned to the States and married his college sweetheart, Priscilla. Together, Priscilla and Lynn raised two sons: David, who currently resides in Venice, and Steven, who left us too soon after a long bout with brain cancer.
Lynn enjoyed a successful career with State Farm, both in management and running his own agency, and he took immense pride in watching David follow in his footsteps by joining the insurance industry. But he also looked for every opportunity to share that David's beautiful wife, Caitlin, was the "daughter he never had."
Lynn was a life member and past president of the Sertoma Club of Venice and he served countless years - including several as chair - on the board of Venice Regional Hospital. But his true joy was loving and supporting his two grandsons, Austin and Miles, who have some of the most colorful "G-Pa" stories to share.
We like to picture Lynn's final life chapter in the way he always wanted: sailing off into the blazing orange sky on the boat of his dreams, headed due west where he ultimately reunites with his late son, Steven, and our Heavenly Father.
A visitation will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home Venice, with a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Grace UMC Venice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Sertoma Club of Venice (PO Box 621, Venice, FL 34284).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.