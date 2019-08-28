Walter J. Septoski Jr.
Walter J. Septoski Jr., 80, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, with loved ones by his side.
Walt — “Wally — who was born Nov. 16, 1938, was predeceased by his loving wife of 24 years, Barbara (Kopf); his brothers Edward and Jerome; and his parents, Dolores and Walter Septoski.
He is survived by his brothers Paul (Patty) and Peter (Becky); his sister, Marea (Jim); sister-in-law Cathy; and his children, Ann, Mary, Ellen, Steve, Scott and Scott Kopf, as well as grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind close friends Teri, Ron and Rene.
Walt enjoyed golfing on a regular basis well into his 70s and could dance with the best of them. In his professional life, he excelled as a sales representative, most recently with AAA. He was originally from the Chicago area and moved to Florida in 1979.
Wally will be greatly missed.
Services: His memorial will be held at a future date.
Contributions: If desired, donations may be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society.
