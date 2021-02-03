photo, flag
Walter Richard Obermeier
Walter Richard Obermeier peacefully passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at age 83, with his beloved wife and family at his side.
Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 1937, he resided in Wisconsin and later, retired to Venice, Florida, where he enjoyed the year-round warm weather and sunshine.
Walter was married, for 61 years to the love of his life, Mary Collins Obermeier, whom he met and married in 1960 while serving in the U.S. Air Force in Newfoundland Canada.
After receiving his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Mary and Walter moved to Wisconsin and had four children, Walter, Lynn, Richard and Joel, who were the light of his life.
Walter’s life can best be defined by his devotion to all things family, whether it was building a dance studio for his daughter, allowing all the neighborhood kids to hang out at the family pool, playing competitive games of basketball in the driveway and sleep-overs, followed by Walter cooking breakfast for all.
He both played and coached basketball and softball and never lost his love of sports. Walter was known to drive three hours to watch his grandsons play high school basketball.
After starting a successful mortgage company and mentoring many people in the business, Walter retired to enjoy his family, travel all over the world and golf while wearing his colorful, fun outfits.
Walter is survived by his wife, Mary; and his children Lynn (Joseph) Fasi and Richard; along with nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He was predeceased by his mother and father, Laura and Walter Joseph Obermeier; and his son Joel.
Services: The Obermeier Family will be holding a celebration of Walter’s life at New Life Church, 5800 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. Flowers may be sent to the church.
