Walter "Pat" Sullivan, 89, of Venice, Florida, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Born December 22, 1932, Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Sullivan, sister, Elizabeth Obert, and wife of 55 years, Joan Sullivan. He is survived by his wife Beth, daughters Laura Benton (Brian Kneafsey) and Judy McCurdy (Bob); grandchildren Reid (Ashley), Blake and Bryce Benton, Chris McCurdy (Emily) and Scott McCurdy (Gretchen); great-grandchildren Jack, Nicholas, Max and Claire McCurdy, Riley, Nora, Lucy and Jack Benton.
Pat graduated from Garfield High School in Cleveland, Ohio and entered the U.S. Army, where he attained the rank of Corporal. He then attended The Ohio State University, where he played trumpet for The Best Damn Band In The Land. He was a lifelong Buckeye football and Cincinnati Reds baseball fan. He was a long-standing member of the Rotary Club in Columbus and Sarasota, Florida.
Pat was a successful businessman, having worked for Addressograph-Multigraph for 30 years. He was named salesman of the year multiple times. Following that, he and his wife, Joan, started a successful floral business in Columbus, Ohio. Never one to sit still, at age 62 Pat started Security Voice, a school security communications company in Columbus, Ohio. For his achievements with Security Voice, Pat was named Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year in 1999.
Pat chose to have a small private remembrance gathering, but in memory of his legacy, donations may be made to TBDBITL (The Ohio State University Marching Band Fund) at The Ohio State University Fund, PO Box 710811, Columbus, Ohio 43271-0811. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel.
