Walter "Pat" Sullivan, 89, of Venice, Florida, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Born December 22, 1932, Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Sullivan, sister, Elizabeth Obert, and wife of 55 years, Joan Sullivan. He is survived by his wife Beth, daughters Laura Benton (Brian Kneafsey) and Judy McCurdy (Bob); grandchildren Reid (Ashley), Blake and Bryce Benton, Chris McCurdy (Emily) and Scott McCurdy (Gretchen); great-grandchildren Jack, Nicholas, Max and Claire McCurdy, Riley, Nora, Lucy and Jack Benton.


Load entries