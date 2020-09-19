Wayne A. Faria
Wayne A. Faria passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the age of 67. He was the son of John and Irene Faria and is survived by brother J. Richard Faria.
Wayne moved to Florida in January of 2014 from Massachusetts and worked at Waves Boat Club and later at Lowe’s, always making good friends along the way.
Services: Services will be held at St. Dominic’s Church, Swansea, Massachusetts, on Monday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. His ashes will be spread in the fields of his youth.
