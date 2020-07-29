Wayne Schuetz
Feb. 21, 1945-July 18, 2020
Wayne Dean Schuetz, aka “Indiana Wayne,” 75, of Venice, Florida, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Wayne was from Valparaiso, Indiana.
Wayne married Marilyn Ruhling on Aug. 3, 1968, in Columbus, Ohio. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in August 2018, surrounded by their family in Venice.
After over 40 years working as an engineer in the steel industry for National Steel and a consultant for Mull Group Inc., Wayne left with life-long friends when he retired.
He didn’t slow down after retirement. It was common to see Indiana Wayne riding his bike around the streets of Venice.
With a larger-than-life personality, he was drawn to serve others by utilizing his exceptional talents and skills. He loved to serve his church, condo community and family and friends.
The word “dedicated” does not do justice to the type of husband, father and grandfather that Wayne was to his family. He will be greatly missed.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Schuetz, and father Irving Schuetz.
He leaves behind his mother, Doris Schuetz; and brother, Alan Schuetz, and sister-in-law, Eileen Schuetz.; his daughter and son-in-law, Casey and Jeff Weitzel; daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Gary Reinwald; his beloved grandchildren, Reagan, Andrew, Madison and Lucy; sister-in-law, Marcia Ruhling; sister-in-law; and brother-in-law, Mary and Jay Gilbert.
Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial and celebration of life have yet to be scheduled.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wayne’s home church, Christ United Methodist Church, Venice, which will be given to their mission teams in his memory.
