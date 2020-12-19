Wendall Ray Clift
Wendall Ray Clift, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at home beside his beloved wife.
He was born in Shenandoah, Virginia, to Leonard J. Clift and Lena Secrist Clift on March 15, 1925. Nicknamed Buddy, he was drafted during his senior year of high school.
Wendall served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He entered the Army on July 22, 1943, and served in the 81st Infantry, 2nd Battalion, Headquarters Company 323rd Regiment.
While serving with the 323rd Regiment, he took part in combat at Peleliu in the Pacific. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his bravery and service. He ended his career in the Army on Feb. 16, 1946.
Upon leaving the Army, Wendall went on to work for the U.S. Park Police in Washington D.C., where he retired after 20 years, in 1972.
As part of his duties with the Park Police, he escorted many dignitaries in the D.C. area and participated in several inaugural parades. He also escorted astronauts Aldrin, Armstrong and Collins when they returned from their mission to the moon in 1969.
Wendall met his wife, Imogene M. Clift, on May 10, 1965, in Washington D.C. Over the course of 54 years the two continued to send love notes every day on napkins to each other.
Wendall is survived by his wife, Imogene "Jean" M. Clift of Laurel, Florida; son, Stephen A. Clift and wife, Bonnie B. Clift, of Lummi Island, Washington; granddaughter, Christina C. Simons and husband, Alexei Simons, of Redmond, Washington; grandson, Jeffery D. Comstock and wife, Kimberly Comstock, of Mercer Island, Washington; and granddaughter Kimberly C. Reichert and husband, Pete Reichert, of Jamul, California; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home, Venice. Online condolences may be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Those who wish to do so may send memorial contributions in Wendall’s memory to: Retired U.S. Park Police Association, c/o Bob Hartley, 3912 Waxwood Drive, Monroe NC 28110-8533.
