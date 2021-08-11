Wendi Stenberg Vinkle, a beautiful woman and spirit, left our presence unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, and is now in the care of her creator, Jehovah.
She was born Jan. 25, 1972, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Larry and Lydia Vinkle (Strole). She graduated from Escanaba High School in Michigan and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Her careers included being a great mother as well as working as a school crossing guard, for UPS, Panera and Blue Island Bistro and housekeeping for area resorts.
Wendi had a passion for music and the beach. She was an avid poet and collected many beautiful dolls.
She was formerly married to Philip Stenberg for 22 years. Together, they have a son, Dillon Stenberg (Kyle), and a daughter, Bailey Harmon (RJ). The loves of her life were her children and her grandchildren, Asher and Kenzie Harmon.
Wendi was totally loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her parents, Larry and Lydia Vinkle; son, Dillon Stenberg (Kyle); daughter, Bailey Harmon (R.J.); grandchildren, Asher and Kenzie Harmon; sister, Lara Michaux (Craig), nieces; Lauren and Danielle, and a nephew, Cody.
Also, she has bonus nieces and nephews, Madison and Maverick; as well as a great-niece, Anna; and great-nephews; Aidan and D.J. She has many uncles, aunts, cousins and other family and friends.
Services: A celebration of her life will be held in the near future. Share special memories with the family on Wendi’s memorial page at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.