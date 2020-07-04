William Andrew Kovaly

William Andrew Kovaly, 94, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Venice, Florida.

Born 1925, in Bound Brook, New Jersey, he was a Navy veteran, serving aboard the USS Cabot in World War II in the Pacific.

He worked at Ford in Metuchen, New Jersey, for 38 years before retiring to Venice.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen; son, William; brother, George; and sister, Barbara.

