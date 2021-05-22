William "Bill" D. Addy of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, after a long illness. His loving wife, Nancy, and his stepdaughter, Ellen Christopher, were by his side.
Bill was a very successful electrical engineer. He loved to travel, and traveled the world. He loved boating and always had a boat until his last year. He enjoyed tennis, kayaking, cycling and bridge.
Bill’s four stepchildren each came from across the U.S. to be with him during his illness, and help him.
Bill will be missed for his kindness, his intelligence, his sense of humor and his many stories about his life.
He is survived by Patricia Yerger and her sons, Chris, Mike and Jason Addy (Bill’s grandsons). Also surviving Bill are his daughter-in-law, Carol Addy; his three nieces, Michelle Powers, Kathy Roberts and Martha Viennart and her three children; and his stepchildren, William Young, Ellen Christopher, Paul Young and John Young.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hannah; his father, David' his first wife, Helen; and their two children, David and Pam.
Bill was very well supported by Tidewell Hospice throughout his illness and final moments. Bill and his wife Nancy felt a deep sense of gratitude for the kindness and caring Bill experienced from all of its staff.
Contributions: Bill wanted no services. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34248. Please specify the Venice location.
