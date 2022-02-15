William (Bill) Payne passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 after a long illness. He was born to William and Phyllis Payne in Milton, Mass. He attended and graduated from Milton Public Schools, where he played on the football and tennis teams. He also loved and played baseball and ice hockey.
Bill attended Springfield College in Massachusetts, where he met his lifelong "Honey", Andrea J. Kmetz. They celebrated their 57th anniversary in June 2021. He was a member of the football team. He received his B.S. and Master's degree. Dr. Martin Luther King was the speaker at his Masters Graduation. Bill and Andrea married in 1964 and moved to Bellport, Long Island, N.Y. He taught Social Studies and coached football and baseball in the Sachem School district.
Bill was drafted at age 26 into the army and spent a year in Vietnam as an engineer and demolition expert. He was a lifelong member of 11ACVVC (11th Armored Cavalry's Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia).
After the war, he returned home to Bellport and used the GI Bill for post graduate education at Hofstra University. He became an administrator at Sagamore Junior High School.
He was liked and admired by all for his fairness, scheduling ability, and his devotion to the students and faculty. He retired in 1997 and 250 people honored him at his retirement celebration.
While living in Bellport for 40 years he was a volunteer and EMT with the Bellport Ambulance and then became a Bellport Volunteer Fireman. He was president of the Bellport Methodist Church Trustees and also taught Sunday School.
In retirement, he and Andrea traveled extensively in their RV throughout the USA and Canada. They hiked over 400 miles in National Parks. They also traveled internationally and visited places on five continents. They split their time between Florida and NY until 2007, when they moved to Venice, Florida and "Paradise" as Bill said. He kept busy playing tennis, golf, poker and served as Vice-President of the Turnberry Community Board of Directors and was a member of the Venice Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea, children, Trudi Shecht (Steve), and William A. Payne, grandchildren: Adam Hart, (Cindy), Zoe Hart, Carter Hart, Natalie Payne, great-grandson Atlas Hart, and sisters, Sandy Carrington (Gary), Miriam Pittore, And Barbara O'Brien (Jim).
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your choice of: Bellport Methodist Church (185 So. Country Rd, Bellport, NY 11713), The Venice Presbyterian Church (825, The Rialto, Venice FL 34285) or Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Internment of ashes will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery on a date to be determined.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.