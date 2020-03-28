William Edward Curran
William Edward Curran, age 91, of Venice, Florida, and Mashpee, Massachusetts, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born Dec. 22, 1928, in Westfield, Massachusetts, to Daniel James and Catherine (Pierce) Curran.
William had worked 45 years at Old Colony Envelope in Westfield. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
William is survived by his wife of 66 years, Irene; two sons, Richard W. (Janet) Curran of Hudson, Florida, and William E. (Mary) Curran, Jr. of Southwick, Massachusetts; two daughters, Gay K. (Daniel) Smith of Holyoke, Massachusetts, and JoAnn (James) Verrochi of Westfield; four brothers, Thomas, Richard and Bernard Curran, all of Westfield, and Robert Curran of Suffield, Connecticut; two sisters, Catherine Curran Fiorini McKemmie of Venice and Judith Curran Orciari of Venice; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Colleen G. Curran in 1957 and Sally T. Curran in 1964: three brothers, Daniel Curran, John Curran and Patrick Curran; and one sister, Rita Curran Bruno.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Westfield and Venice. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
