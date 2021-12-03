William (Bill) Frederick Nick passed peacefully, surrounded by his three loving daughters on Thursday, November 25, 2021.
Bill's wife of 65 years, Mary Jean Nick, passed in March of this year. Bill and Mary Jean had a rich life together. They were married in 1956 and Bill received his B.A. of Business Administration from St. Bonaventure University in 1962. Bill worked for Dresser Industries and their subsidiaries for 40 years, up until his retirement in 1995. Upon retirement, Bill and Mary Jean moved to Venice, Fla., where they found happiness, made friends, played cards, and completely enjoyed their leisure years. Bill loved to play golf and rarely missed a tee time or opportunity to play.
Bill cherished his grandkids, Nicholas Ryan Wilson, Connor Reagan Wilson, and Shannon Marina Rust. Their mutual respect and love were abundantly evident and he shared a very special relationship with each of them.
Bill leaves behind his three daughters, Annette Marie Nick of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; Janine Nick Rust and her husband Stephen Paul Rust and granddaughter, Shannon Marina Rust, all of Stamford, Conn.; and Claudia Jean (Nick) Wilson and her husband, David Allen Wilson of Milton, Ga., and their sons: Nicholas Ryan Wilson of Houston, Texas, and Connor Reagan Wilson who is attending Middle Tennessee State University.
There will be a private celebration of Bill's life with his immediate family at a later date.
Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
