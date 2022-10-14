William (Bill) Francis Bowen died peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022, after a brief illness at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice, Fla. He will be greatly missed by his wife, son, step-daughter, brother, mother-in-law and friends.
Bill was born in Sommerville, Mass., on January 26, 1947, to John Fredrick Bowen and Marguerite (Driscoll) Bowen.
He attended Boston University until he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War, and also served in Korea. Bill was sent to West Point for special training and received several awards while protecting our country. Returning to civilian life in Boston, he started his career in retail and managed several large high end appliance and kitchen design stores.
In 1981, Bill married his first wife, Karen Mossman and has one son, Brian. Upon retirement, the family moved to Wilmington, N.C., in 2002. Karen passed away in 2008 and Bill moved to Venice in 2009.
Bill met his second wife, Joan McLaughlin on a blind date at the Crow's Nest. They married in 2014.
Bill always had a smile on his face and helped many veterans. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, DAV and the Venice Yacht Club. Bill's love of photography was shared as he volunteered as the photographer for multiple events.
Bill leaves behind his wife, Joan; son, Brian; step-daughter, Jessica Agosta (Sonny); mother in-law, Jean McLaughlin; brother, John; nephew, Jeffrey (Heather) and niece, Jennifer Flynn (Douglas). He is preceded in death by his parents, and first wife Karen.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 3-6 p.m., at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 8118 located at 832 East Venice Avenue, Venice, FL. He will be buried at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation or Our Mother's House.
