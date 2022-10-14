William (Bill) Francis Bowen died peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022, after a brief illness at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice, Fla. He will be greatly missed by his wife, son, step-daughter, brother, mother-in-law and friends.

Bill was born in Sommerville, Mass., on January 26, 1947, to John Fredrick Bowen and Marguerite (Driscoll) Bowen.


