William J. Goetluck, 95, of Venice, Fla., and formerly of Kenosha, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home while surrounded by his loving family. William, known as Bill or "Sonny", was born on February 7, 1927, in Kenosha to William and Lena (Mancuso) Goetluck. He was the oldest of eight siblings.

At the age of 17 , with the blessing of his parents, he chose to serve his country and entered the United States Navy to serve in WWII. He was a landing craft operator assigned to the the USS Midas (ARB-5) and took part in several invasions in the Philippines and New Guinea dropping off soldiers. After the war he came home to help the family. Eventually he went into law enforcement and was a member of the Kenosha Police Department for 32 years. In 1981, he relocated to Venice, Florida along with his wife and two sons. After a few years, he had the calling to serve his community again and became a corrections officer for Sarasota County where he served for 12 years.


