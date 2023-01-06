William J. Goetluck, 95, of Venice, Fla., and formerly of Kenosha, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home while surrounded by his loving family. William, known as Bill or "Sonny", was born on February 7, 1927, in Kenosha to William and Lena (Mancuso) Goetluck. He was the oldest of eight siblings.
At the age of 17 , with the blessing of his parents, he chose to serve his country and entered the United States Navy to serve in WWII. He was a landing craft operator assigned to the the USS Midas (ARB-5) and took part in several invasions in the Philippines and New Guinea dropping off soldiers. After the war he came home to help the family. Eventually he went into law enforcement and was a member of the Kenosha Police Department for 32 years. In 1981, he relocated to Venice, Florida along with his wife and two sons. After a few years, he had the calling to serve his community again and became a corrections officer for Sarasota County where he served for 12 years.
When retiring from the Sheriff's Office, now in his 70's , he decided he needed to do more for his fellow man. His choice, was to go to his second profession of construction, and volunteer for Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota County. He soon became a crew leader and volunteered 4-5 days a week 6-8 hours a day for almost 21 years. His contribution can be seen in over 100 Habitat Homes throughout south Sarasota County.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Lena, brothers Richard, Robert, Ray, and Joe, as well as his loving wife Harriet of 59 years. He is survived by his sister Marian Booker, brother Tom Goetluck (wife Ann), sister Rita Berra (husband Bill), sons James (wife Tami), and Jon (fiancée Lisa), as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Bill's family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society and/or Habitat for Humanity of South Sarasota County.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.