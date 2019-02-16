William J. Massolia
William J. Massolia, 101, of Venice, Florida, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Venice.
He was born in West Frankfort, Illinois, to Vittorio and Lucia Massolia.
Bill worked as a foreman in a machine shop factory early on and later became the manager of a memorial park. He enjoyed fishing and boating and especially golfing.
He was a caddie as a teenager and began golfing at that time. He played golf for over 80 years, playing his last round at age 98.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis Massolia (Iacono); his brothers, Don and John; and his daughter, Micheline. He is survived by his three children, Lisa Bishop (Brad) of Venice and Roaring Gap, North Carolina, William J Massolia Jr. of Chicago, Illinois, and Diane Lydic (Bruce) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; stepchildren, Brad Bishop (Becky) and Brett Bishop (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Tiffany Hurley, Garret Bishop and Tallan Bishop; and many nieces and nephews.
Services: A Funeral Mass was conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at San Antonio’s Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, Florida. A reception was held immediately following the service at Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy, Florida.
Contributions: Donations may be be made in memory of William to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238. Kays-Ponger and Uselton Funeral Homes, Venice, is serving the Massolia family. Online condolences may be submitted at: DignityMemorial.com.
