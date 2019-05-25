William Jack Welle
William Jack Welle passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his home. He was 92.
William was born to Clara and Robert Welle on Oct. 3, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York.
The family settled in New Jersey and William attended Asbury Park High School. He entered the Army Air Corps in 1945. He was assigned to the 87th Airdrome stationed in Guam.
Upon discharge William attended the School of Modern Photography in New York City. He then began a career in photography.
William met his wife, Patti and they married in 1946. They have a daughter, Patricia Louise Barichivich, living in Sarasota, Florida, and a son, William Todd, residing in Cape Coral, Florida. They also have a grandson, Jamie Barichivich, residing in Gainesville, Florida.
William had a career ranging from piloting, aerial photography and development eventually to television and film production in the field of photography. William worked with the government during the cold war and the buildup to the Vietnam War.
The family retired to Venice, Florida. He returned to his hobby of constructing large model planes and flying them with local clubs.
William and Patti enjoyed camping and were active in conservation groups in the Lemon Bay area. They enjoyed an oak tree haven on their wooded estate. Both William and Patti were committed to making the world a better place.
William was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. It was clear that he celebrated life and wanted others to do the same.
