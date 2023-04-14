William James Natale (Bill), 95, of Venice, Florida passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, April 1, 2023, due to congestive heart failure complications. Bill was born March 1, 1928, in Rockland County, New York to James Natale and Anna Yarusinsky-Natale.
An inspiration to our country, community & family, Bill served as a Sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War & was proudly awarded a commendation ribbon, medal pendant & earned 4 bronze service stars. As Bill celebrated his 95th on March 1st, 2023, he was honored at home with a Veteran Military Pinning ceremony for his service along with recognition for his wife, Jeanette and her support during his time served.
Upon graduation from a NYC School of Decorating (during which he was often seen skating at Rockefeller Center during lunch), Bill began his self-employed journey as, "Bill Natale, Painting and Wallpapering." Along with his artistic talents and keen eye for adding decorative touches and suggestions, his customers trusted him to care for and protect their valuables and certainly enjoyed his uplifting sense of humor and laughter. We will always hear his laughter and stories.
Community service & giving back were part of his core. Bill was an emergency ambulance volunteer in Stony Point, NY for several of his younger years & took on various civic volunteer roles such as decorating the Stony Point Centennial Parade's main float. just a glimpse of his influence. Throughout his life & into his 80's, Bill continued to offer painting services & touch-ups to his church and life-long customers.
Bill was never scared to take on new opportunities for supporting his family, so along with his wife Jeanette and spanning many decades, they experienced owning a bakery shop, a liquor store and rental properties (both residential and commercial). Accomplished with honesty and integrity defines this family legacy.
However, one of his greatest accomplishments was being there for his family as a husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather to 10 grandchildren and, yes, great grandfather to 10 of the next generation.
Bill will be greatly missed beyond words by all and especially his wife who was at his side for 72 years, Jeanette Rose-Natale and children: William Scott Natale; Rita Blauvelt-Smith & husband, Greg Smith; Cathy Natale-Felice & husband, Pat Felice; Alicia Natale-Caithness & husband, Mark Caithness. Also, In our hearts is Bill & Jeanette's deceased daughter and our sister, MaryEllen Natale.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday April 20th, 2023, at 1:00pm at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. Florida.
