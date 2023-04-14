William James Natale

William James Natale (Bill), 95, of Venice, Florida passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, April 1, 2023, due to congestive heart failure complications. Bill was born March 1, 1928, in Rockland County, New York to James Natale and Anna Yarusinsky-Natale.

An inspiration to our country, community & family, Bill served as a Sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War & was proudly awarded a commendation ribbon, medal pendant & earned 4 bronze service stars. As Bill celebrated his 95th on March 1st, 2023, he was honored at home with a Veteran Military Pinning ceremony for his service along with recognition for his wife, Jeanette and her support during his time served.


   
