William Joseph Shaffer
William Joseph “Joe” Shaffer of North Port, Florida, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
He was born Nov. 5, 1922, in Oakland, Maryland, to William Henry Shaffer and Daisy M. Pifer Shaffer.
Joe served in the U.S Army with Battery D of the 467th Automatic Weapons Battalion in World War II. He and his battalion stormed Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, continuing through France, Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg. They were attached to Patton’s Third Army on Dec. 21, 1944, eventually clearing their way through Germany. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 3, 1945.
After the war, Joe married Anna Ryzinski of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and they spent 25 years in Hicksville, Long Island, New York, when they weren’t travelling to far-off locations like Tahiti, Tokyo and Bermuda.
In 1989 they retired to Harbor Cove in North Port and spent time together until Anna’s passing in 1997.
Throughout his life, Joe was actively involved in many clubs and organizations, including the Elks, and was a regular on both the golf course and the dance floor well into his ninth decade.
Joe will be remembered with deep respect, admiration and, above all, love by his family and friends.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Maureen, Margaret Anne and J Paul; their spouses, John Drinkard, Robert Albert and Julie Kerwin; and his eight great-grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Katherine and Alexander Forte, Jessica Nance, Jackson Albert, and Liam and Bram Kerwin.
He was also predeceased by his stepdaughter Anne; grandson Daniel Joseph; and sisters Mabel Elizabeth, Dorothy Helen and Kathryn Marguerite.
Services: Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Kays-Ponger Uselton Funeral Home, Venice Chapel. Family and friends will gather from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Committal will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood, Florida.
