William L. Weiss

BEACON – William Lawrence Weiss, 86, a resident of Hopewell Junction since 1993 and previously of Venice, FL and the Bronx, died on April 23, 2023 at home.
Born on May 15, 1936 in New York City, he was the son of the late William Weiss and grandson of the late Caroline Weiss. On June 20, 1964 in the Bronx, he married the love of his life Elizabeth (Ruth) Weiss who predeceased him in 2019 after 55 years of marriage.
Bill/Larry as he was known to his family and friends was employed by the New York City DEP for over 30 years until his retirement in 1982. He then owned and operated Carey International Limousine in Manhattan until his retirement in 2005. A devoted Catholic, he had been a parishioner/usher of Our Lady of Assumption Church, St. Columba Church, and St. Mary, Mother of the Church. He was also a member of St. Mary’s Council of the Knights of Columbus #4065. Bill/Larry was an avid reader. He had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He could often be found spending his spare time researching topics of interest or reading books. He enjoyed watching movies, and sports like baseball, basketball and especially boxing. He liked to play Pinochle with his friends, and enjoyed driving and taking scenic road trips.
But most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Lastly, Bill/Larry lived an honorable life. Everything he did, he did with honesty and integrity. He had very strong values and was well liked by everyone, mostly due to his positive affable energy. He always made time to help others, especially in his years after retirement. He volunteered at assisted living homes driving the residents to their various appointments. He would say it all comes back to us.
His legacy will carry on forever reminding us that we control our attitudes. We choose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and service, like Christ modeled for us.
William is survived by his children, Christopher Weiss and his wife Anna Lisa of Nanuet, Pamela Weiss of Ossining, Kirsten Laux and her husband Bill of Hopewell Junction; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Andrew, Aiden and Christopher; and many nieces and nephews. William was also predeceased by his brother, Donald Weiss.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 2-5 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by inurnment at St. Raymond’s Cemetery in the Bronx.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks. Please visit William’s Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
