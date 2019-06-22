William "Paul" Moseley, age 65, of Venice, Florida, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at home with his son Elliot Paul Moseley by his side.
He was born October 15, 1953, in Tampa, Florida to Air Force Colonel Walter and Wilma Moseley. Paul graduated from Santa Rita High School in 1971 and was both Class President and Homecoming King.
He graduated from the University of Arizona to practice as a CPA and eventually relocated to Venice in 1979. He enjoyed sunny days, boating, golfing and making people laugh.
Paul Moseley served as CEO of JimCo Maintenance for 27 years and owned Palyn Realty, a commercial development company.
Paul was known for his brilliant mind and lifelong involvement in the community, including Sertoma, the Venice Symphony, United Way, the Venice Art Center and Venice Area Beautification Inc (VABI).
Paul is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lynn Marie Moseley; son Elliot Paul Moseley and wife, Fabiola; daughter Amanda Catherine Cline; daughter Kara Lynn Grangaard and husband, Peter; son Robert David Moseley; and grandchildren Aria Hope and Charles Isaiah Cline.
Services: There will be a Celebration of Life at the Venice Yacht Club on Sunday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Venice Art Center or Venice Area Beautification Inc.
