William Theodore Shofner

William (Bill) Theodore Shofner, 93, of Venice, Florida went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Imogene Marie (Bush) Shofner.

He retired from Carrier Corporation as an engineer in 1991 and later moved with Imogene to Venice, Florida in 1994. They enjoyed living close to their children Pamela Sue of St Petersburg and William Kent of Venice, Florida. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed watching his grandson, Andrew Kent Shofner, play sports and graduate from UCF with an engineering degree.

