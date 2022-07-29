William Theodore Shofner

William (Bill) Theodore Shofner, 93, of Venice, Florida went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Imogene Marie (Bush) Shofner.
He retired from Carrier Corporation as an engineer in 1991 and later moved with Imogene to Venice, Florida in 1994. They enjoyed living close to their children Pamela Sue of St Petersburg and William Kent of Venice, Florida. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed watching his grandson, Andrew Kent Shofner, play sports and graduate from UCF with an engineering degree.
An avid sportsman, he played softball and basketball for Fairland H.S. He also played softball with the Shelby County Rural Youth and later coached Little League in Fairland, Indiana. He loved to fish, watch Nascar, and attend antique car shows with his daughter Pam.
He enlisted in the Air Force and was a Korean war veteran where he was stationed at Kimpo Air Base. He was an Airman First Class assigned as Air Police and once a personal escort for General Eisenhower.
He will be interred with military honors at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his favorite charities were St Jude Children's Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate, the Sarasota National Cemetery Christmas Wreaths Across America, https://wreathsacrossamerica.org, and cancer foundations.
