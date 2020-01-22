Willie Judge Gravois
Willie Judge Gravois went home to his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan. 20, 2020.
He was the son of George Anthony and Mattie (Bryant) Gravois and was born May 19, 1935, in Grace, Mississippi.
He also served his country through the Ready Navy Reserve for eight years.
He was a selfless person who always had time for family and others.
He retired from Publix Supermarkets after 43 years of loyal service where he treated his associates like family and showed how to be the best at their job and be future leaders in their careers. He also enjoyed his customers and speaking to them when they came in or out the front doors.
Willie (also known to many as Mr. Willie or Mr. G.) enjoyed playing guitar, going to country and gospel music concerts, fishing, playing cards, loving his dogs and spending time with family — and he loved Christmas, especially the lights. He also loved traveling to see family in Mississippi and friends in the south.
He spent the last 23 years traveling back and forth between his homes in Venice, Florida, and Canton, Georgia, to spend time with his daughters.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Octavie; daughter Octavie Elaine Schreiber (Alan), daughter Wilma Pearl Culpepper (Clint) and daughter Rebecca Ann Hranicky (Chip); sister Juanita (Earl); six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joe Ben Gravois.
He was deeply loved and will be missed by all.
Services: Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Owens Funeral Home, with a service at 2:30 p.m., followed by burial at Cherokee Memorial Park Cemetery.
