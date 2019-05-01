Wilma Mae Webb
Wilma Mae Webb, 96, of Venice, Florida, passed peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019.
She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
In her adult life, Wilma and her former husband, George Webb, moved to Rehoboth, Massachusetts, and successfully owned a bowling center, Taunton Ten Pin Bowl. There, they raised their three sons in the world of bowling.
Upon retirement, Wilma moved to Venice. Wilma was a member of the Hope Chapter of the Eastern Star and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Wilma’s tenacity in life allowed her to keep driving in her 90s. Wilma was of the Methodist faith and drove herself regularly to church until her health became too frail.
Wilma proudly raised three very independent and successful business-minded sons. Her heart belonged to William (Maureen), Roy and Wayne (Elaine). Her family grew with nine beautiful grandchildren: Keenan, Sahla, Ashley, Meghan, Brendan, Madelyn, Molly, Kylie and Shaye, and deceased grandson Tristan.
Services: Wilma will be cremated by the National Cremation Society in Bradenton, Florida. There will not be a formal funeral or Celebration of Life, but it is the family’s wishes that she be remembered in your prayers.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.